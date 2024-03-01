GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $65.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

