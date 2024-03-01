Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Fields will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,743 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.