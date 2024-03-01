Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

