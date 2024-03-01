Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
