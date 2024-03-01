GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Up 20.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.33. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.