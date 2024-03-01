Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $163.23 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $166.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

