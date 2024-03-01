Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 805 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock valued at $593,310,589. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.