Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.21.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

