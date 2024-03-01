Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

