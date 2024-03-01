Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 100,554 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

