Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $67.32 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,291 shares of company stock worth $24,975,772. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

