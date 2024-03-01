Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $89.04 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

