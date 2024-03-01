Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 328.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,059 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,569 shares of company stock worth $3,034,487 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

