Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74,072 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.