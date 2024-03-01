Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,563 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Timken worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

