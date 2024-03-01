Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,099 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.5 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.