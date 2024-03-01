Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,587 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,860,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 111,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

