Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $895.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $773.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

