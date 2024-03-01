Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,772 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 309.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

