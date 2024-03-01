Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Claudio Merengo Sells 12,652 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claudio Merengo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

