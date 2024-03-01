Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,350,600.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Graco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.