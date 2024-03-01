Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their market perform rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

GTN stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

