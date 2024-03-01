Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

GRBK opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

