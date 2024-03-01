Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), reports. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.71. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

