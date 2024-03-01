Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), reports. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.71. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Earnings History for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.