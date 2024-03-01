Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $195,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 745,942 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

