Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 400,416 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $70,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HAL opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

