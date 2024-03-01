Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.
Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Shares of HLNE stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
See Also
