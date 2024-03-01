Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

