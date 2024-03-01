Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.
HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on HARP
Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harpoon Therapeutics
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.