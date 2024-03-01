Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HARP

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $388.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.