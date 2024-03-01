HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.