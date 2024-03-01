Head-To-Head Review: Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) versus Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Legal & General Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $392.00 million 0.66 -$6.77 million ($0.45) -16.68 Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.30 $2.83 billion N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bridge Investment Group pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridge Investment Group and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Legal & General Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group -1.73% 8.90% 4.07% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Legal & General Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

