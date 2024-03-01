Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $487.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

