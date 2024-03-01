Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

