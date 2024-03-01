Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

