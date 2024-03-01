High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

HLF opened at C$12.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of C$422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

