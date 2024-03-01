Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.29.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.74 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -194.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

