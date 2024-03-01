Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $13.04 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,636. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 991,959 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 423,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

