Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.77. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,943.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,102 shares of company stock worth $3,715,636 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

