Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Down 7.2%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.00 and last traded at $99.61. Approximately 71,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 88,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,238 shares of company stock worth $1,688,486 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

