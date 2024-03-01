Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.71.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of H stock opened at $153.61 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $153.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

