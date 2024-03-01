IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.61

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $237.61 and last traded at $237.54, with a volume of 49418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after buying an additional 833,772 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

