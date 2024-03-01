IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $575.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

