IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Cut to GBX 782 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 859 ($10.90) to GBX 782 ($9.92) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.68) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

LON:IGG opened at GBX 700.25 ($8.88) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 730.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 689.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 828 ($10.50). The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,216.22%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,123.80). 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

