iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 20%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 126,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 142,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
iMetal Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.
iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About iMetal Resources
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
