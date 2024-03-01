ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,379 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $419,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 51.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $2,862,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $4,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,070 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

