Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$88.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$87.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$86.69.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$84.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$85.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3798371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

