Inari Medical’s (NARI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,537.33 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

