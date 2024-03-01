Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,814,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

