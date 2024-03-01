Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

