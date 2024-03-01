Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.66), reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 603.83%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $36.63 on Friday. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inhibrx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 49.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INBX

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.