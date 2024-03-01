Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.37% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 2,799,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,402,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 1,248,834 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

