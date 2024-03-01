Insider Buying: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Acquires $991,900.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.8 %

AMN stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

